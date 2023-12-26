Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly on train arriving at Lancaster

A 55-year-old man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on a train arriving at Lancaster railway station.

Police said a 55-year-old man who was intoxicated, shouting and swearing on a train arriving at Lancaster refused to listen to officers and moderate his behaviour.

The man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

He spent the night in custody and was then charged and bailed to appear at court.

Lancaster Railway Station.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted on December 22: “A 55-year old man who was intoxicated, shouting and swearing, on a train arriving at #Lancaster refused to listen to officers and moderate his behaviour.

"He was #arrested for being drunk & disorderly.