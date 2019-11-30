Man, 23, arrested in Chorley after shouting he had a bomb in his car

A man was arrested in Chorley after shouting that he had a bomb in his car.

But on searching the car in Queens Grove police confirmed that there was no such bomb in the vehicle.

Chorley Police are now reassuring members of the public that extra patrols have been stepped up in the area.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remains in custody.

A spokesman from Chorley Police said: “We were called at around 12:30pm to the area of Queens Grove in Chorley to reports a man had been heard shouting that he had a bomb in his car.

“We attended and a cordon was put in place around the vehicle while search-trained officers carried out a thorough check of it.

“They were able to confirm very quickly that there was no such device in or around the vehicle. The cordon was then lifted.

“Officers remained at the scene while they waited for the car to be taken for processing. There will also be extra patrols in the area for reassurance. Anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to one of those officers.”