Madness announce new UK tour for 2025; everything you need to know
Madness have just announced ‘Hits Parade’ a major UK arena tour for December 2025.
Kicking things off at Sheffield Utilita Arena on December 4, the Nutty Boys will perform thirteen dates across the country, culminating with a special hometown show at London’s The O2 on Saturday, December 20.
Madness will also be joined by very special guest Squeeze following their huge sold-out 50th Anniversary UK tour last year.
What can we expect from the tour?
Celebrating their biggest hits that have defined their legendary career, Madness will be performing all the classics from their iconic, extensive back catalogue and fan favourites including ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘One Step Beyond’ plus many more!
Renowned for their high energy and raucous sets, promoters say audiences should get ready for an epic bash - live, loud, and full of heart.
What have Madness said about their new tour?
Speaking on the new tour, Madness said, “We are going to be parading through your town soon...bearing glittering hits of all shapes and sizes, everyone welcome."
Are they performing in Lancashire?
Unfortunately Madness’ ‘Hits Parade’ tour does not feature a Lancashire date.
The closest show for people in Lancashire will either be ‘Hits Parade’ at Manchester AO Arena on Friday, December 5 2025 or at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 10.
How can I get ticket?
Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, March 28 and will be available from HERE.
Where else are Madness performing?
HITS PARADE - UK TOUR DATES 2025
Thursday, December 4: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Friday, December 5: Manchester AO Arena
Saturday, December 6: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sunday, December 7: Aberdeen P&J Live
Tuesday, December 9: Newcastle Utilita Arena
Wednesday, December 10: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Friday, December 12: Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday, December 13: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sunday, December 14: Brighton Centre
Tuesday, December 16: Bournemouth International Centre
Thursday, December 18: Cardiff Utilita Arena
Friday, December 19: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Saturday, December 20: London The O2
Is anything else new with Madness?
To celebrate Record Store Day UK this year, Madness are releasing a compilation of unique covers they’ve recorded through the years which have been carefully curated by the band.
The record will be available on an exclusive translucent red vinyl from April, 12.
The brand-new Madness dates follow a headline USA tour this May, summer live festival appearances across the UK and Europe as well as their annual House of Fun Weekender at Butlin’s, Minehead on November 28 - December 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.