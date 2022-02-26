Madame Tussauds Blackpool congratulates boxer Nicola Adams

Nicola is a massive hit with visitors to the Blackpool promenade attraction so manager Stuart Jarman, on behalf of his team and all of his visitors, has handed over a baby harness, together with a very special pair of engraved miniature golden boxing gloves, to Nicola and partner Ella Baig in preparation for the newborn’s arrival.

Stuart said: “Everyone loves Nicola. She is one of our most popular figures.

“When news of the pregnancy came out, you could really feel that buzz in the attraction with even more fans wanting a selfie with Nicola!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Adams at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

‘’We are delighted by the news and really hope Nicola and Ella like the gifts! Could this be another boxing champ of the future? We hope so …. so we bought the golden gloves just in case as hopefully Baby Adams will go on to become a champ like Nicola!