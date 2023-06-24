News you can trust since 1886
M65 traffic chaos as police close road after fallen tree creates havoc

A fallen tree has caused traffic chaos for those travelling early this morning via the M65.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. They said: “Good morning all. Please be advised the Eastbound entry slip road at Junction 13, M65 motorway is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

We're working to reopen this as soon as possible. Many thanks for your patience.”

The eastbound entry slip road at Junction 13, M65 motorway is currently closed due to a fallen tree while police try to resolve the issue
