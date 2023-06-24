M65 traffic chaos as police close road after fallen tree creates havoc
A fallen tree has caused traffic chaos for those travelling early this morning via the M65.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. They said: “Good morning all. Please be advised the Eastbound entry slip road at Junction 13, M65 motorway is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
We're working to reopen this as soon as possible. Many thanks for your patience.”