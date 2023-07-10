News you can trust since 1886
M6 traffic: why 15 empty Stagecoach buses were seen travelling in convoy from Preston to Lancaster

If you were travelling up to Lancaster from Preston this afternoon (Monday, July 10), you may have seen an unusual sight...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read

What did people see?

At around 2:00pm, a driver on the M6, travelling northbound from Preston towards Lancashire, alerted the Lancashire Post to a strange scene they had just come across.

The driver had seen fifteen empty Stagecoach buses travelling in convoy, also northbound from Preston to Lancashire.

Drivers on the M6 in Lancashire were confused by the sight of 15 Stagecoach buses travelling in convoy.Drivers on the M6 in Lancashire were confused by the sight of 15 Stagecoach buses travelling in convoy.
Drivers on the M6 in Lancashire were confused by the sight of 15 Stagecoach buses travelling in convoy.
Whilst some of the buses read ‘out of service’ on their front, other’s read ‘Silverstone Express’.

The member of the public said that many of the other drivers on the road were slowing down to see what was happening, but what was happening?

Why were 15 buses travelling in convoy on the M6?

The Post reached out to Stagecoach to ask about the strange scene.

A Stagecoach spokesperson confirmed they were their “vehicles returning to their home depots after helping out at the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone yesterday.”

Mystery solved!

