M6 road traffic collision sees fire crew rescue casualty trapped in vehicle

Firefighters spent 45 minutes rescuing a person who became trapped in their vehicle after a three way collision.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

Early this morning (Saturday), three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood attended a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound at Junction 31A involving three vehicles. Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and extricated one casualty from a vehicle using cutting tools. Crews were in attendance for 45 minutes.

Firefighters helped rescue a person who was trapped in a vehicle on the M6 northbound at junction 31A after a three vehicle collision
