M6 near Lancaster at standstill after two-car collision
Traffic on the M6 approaching Lancaster from the south is at a standstill after a collision.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
A collision has been reported between two cars which has blocked lanes 2 and 3 on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33.
It happened just after 3pm, and eye witnesses reported seeing passengers on the hard shoulder as ambulances arrived at the scene.
Live traffic alerts have issued an update saying lane closures should be lifted and traffic should begin returning to normal between 4.45pm and 5pm.