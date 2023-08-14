M6 motorway chaos as traffic grinds to a halt due to a collision
Traffic officers and police are currently on the scene dealing with a collision on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 and 32.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Aug 2023, 19:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 20:01 BST
Queues of traffic has started to pile up as one lane is currently closed due to the earlier collision. National Highways North West say the incident is expected to clear between 8.30pm and 8.45pm. People took to social media after becoming stuck in 'standstill' traffic. One person said they had been stuck 'for an hour' in congestion.
An update from National Highways said there were delays of around 15 minutes with heavy congestion between both junctions southbound.