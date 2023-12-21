News you can trust since 1886
Lytham St Annes, Ribby-with-Wrea and Poulton-le-Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (December 11 and December 17).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT

Across the Fylde, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the construction of four storey houses and a four storey apartment block, as well as numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

All the applications validated between December 11 and December 17

All the applications validated between December 11 and December 17

All the applications validated between December 11 and December 17

Application validated on Dec 11 to remove condition 7 and to vary conditions 2, 5, 6, 10 and 11 of planning permission 21/0619 to allow: 1) omission of full height glazing to northwest facing side elevation of ground floor extension; 2) alterations to size and design of ground floor extension, open-sided canopy and external seating area to front of building; 3) modifications to window arrangement on all elevations; 4) alterations to materials on front elevation of building; 5) enlargement of front dormer to introduce lift shaft overrun; 6) alterations to configuration of car park within front forecourt to change layout and reduce number of car parking spaces from 15 to 13; 7) re-positioning of cycle stands and introduction of pumping station control kiosk and gas governer housing within forecourt: and 8) omission of rooftop plant room and re-location of plant equipment

Application validated on Dec 11 for advertisement consent for installation of three externally illuminated fascia signs to front elevation of building and one externally illuminated freestanding totem sign within front forecourt

Application validated on Dec 11 for extension and alteration of 11 Bath Street: 1) first and second floor extension to form 1 apartment, 2) replacement shop front to ground floor, and, additional door to ground floor side elevation of 46 Clifton Street to facilitate expansion of existing bin store.

