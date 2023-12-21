2. Application validated on Dec 11 to remove condition 7 and to vary conditions 2, 5, 6, 10 and 11 of planning permission 21/0619 to allow: 1) omission of full height glazing to northwest facing side elevation of ground floor extension; 2) alterations to size and design of ground floor extension, open-sided canopy and external seating area to front of building; 3) modifications to window arrangement on all elevations; 4) alterations to materials on front elevation of building; 5) enlargement of front dormer to introduce lift shaft overrun; 6) alterations to configuration of car park within front forecourt to change layout and reduce number of car parking spaces from 15 to 13; 7) re-positioning of cycle stands and introduction of pumping station control kiosk and gas governer housing within forecourt: and 8) omission of rooftop plant room and re-location of plant equipment
Application validated on Dec 11 to remove condition 7 and to vary conditions 2, 5, 6, 10 and 11 of planning permission 21/0619 to allow: 1) omission of full height glazing to northwest facing side elevation of ground floor extension; 2) alterations to size and design of ground floor extension, open-sided canopy and external seating area to front of building; 3) modifications to window arrangement on all elevations; 4) alterations to materials on front elevation of building; 5) enlargement of front dormer to introduce lift shaft overrun; 6) alterations to configuration of car park within front forecourt to change layout and reduce number of car parking spaces from 15 to 13; 7) re-positioning of cycle stands and introduction of pumping station control kiosk and gas governer housing within forecourt: and 8) omission of rooftop plant room and re-location of plant equipment Photo: Google Maps
Application validated on Dec 11 for advertisement consent for installation of three externally illuminated fascia signs to front elevation of building and one externally illuminated freestanding totem sign within front forecourt Photo: Google Maps
Application validated on Dec 11 for extension and alteration of 11 Bath Street: 1) first and second floor extension to form 1 apartment, 2) replacement shop front to ground floor, and, additional door to ground floor side elevation of 46 Clifton Street to facilitate expansion of existing bin store. Photo: Google Maps