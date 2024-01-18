News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Westby-with-Plumptons planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (January 8 and January 14).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 12:19 GMT

Across the Fylde, ten planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new holiday lodges, a new HMO (house in multiple occupancy) and changes to Lytham Market Hall amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

Fylde planning applications validated between January 8 and January 14.

1. Fylde planning applications

Fylde planning applications validated between January 8 and January 14. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 8 for application to partially discharge condition 12 (boundary treatments) of planning permission 21/0712 in relation to treatment of northwest site boundary

2. 109-115 Chadwick Hotel, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes FY8 1NP

Application validated on Jan 8 for application to partially discharge condition 12 (boundary treatments) of planning permission 21/0712 in relation to treatment of northwest site boundary Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 8 for formation of new pedestrian gated entrance within rear garden wall

3. 17 The Leylands, The Lytham St Annes FY8 5QS

Application validated on Jan 8 for formation of new pedestrian gated entrance within rear garden wall Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Jan 9 for change of use from an 8 bedroom dwelling (use class c3) to a 9 bedroom house in multiple occupation (use class sui generis) including installation of two double doorways to side elevation of rear outrigger to create bicycle store

4. 12 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1JL

Application validated on Jan 9 for change of use from an 8 bedroom dwelling (use class c3) to a 9 bedroom house in multiple occupation (use class sui generis) including installation of two double doorways to side elevation of rear outrigger to create bicycle store Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LythamKirkhamLytham HallFylde