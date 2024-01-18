Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Westby-with-Plumptons planning applications from last week awaiting a decision
Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (January 8 and January 14).
Across the Fylde, ten planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new holiday lodges, a new HMO (house in multiple occupancy) and changes to Lytham Market Hall amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.