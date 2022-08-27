Lytham Fire Station charity car wash cancelled as firefighters continue tackling blaze
Lancashire Fire and Rescue have cancelled their charity car wash this morning at Lytham Fire Station due to tackling an ongoing blaze on Tyldesley Road.
Six fire engines and an aerial platform attended the scene after a fire broke out inside a derelict building opposite the Home Bargains store in Tyldesley Road at approximately 6.50am on Saturday (August 27).
Residents were promptly evacuated from nearby homes as firefighters tackled the flames.
The car wash was due to be held this morning from 10am-2pm with all proceeds going towards The Fire Fighters Charity.
A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Unfortunately this event has been cancelled due to crews attending operational duties.
"We are hoping to rescheduled in the near future.”
People are asked to avoid the area will firefighters tackle the blaze. They are also asked not to fly drones near the area.
It is unknown what caused the fire to break out.