Lytham Festival: more support acts announced, including Cat Burns, Jake Shears and the Fun Lovin' Criminals

An eclectic mix of trailblazing musicians and internationally renowned pop, hip hop and soul stars are being added to the bill for Lytham Festival 2023.

Scissor Sisters’ frontman Jake Shears, the Fun Lovin’ Criminals and singer songwriter Cat Burns are among the performers at the eagerly-awaited festival taking place from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2.

Headliner Jamiroquai kicks off the event on June 28 and soul band Stone Foundation will open the evening followed by Scooby Snacks hitmakers Fun Lovin’ Criminals while Jake Shears will be the main support.

Jake Shears is lead singer of the Scissor Sisters but has also enjoyed solo success.

On Thursday, June 29, George Ezra will be joined by triple BRIT Awards 2023 nominee Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr.

Cat went from busking on London’s Southbank to mastering TikTok during lockdown amassing a huge following and praise for her music.

The Big Moon is an alt-pop four-piece band, while Kingfishr have quickly established themselves as a rising prospect in Irish music.

Indie-rock outfit VIVAS are announced as support for the double headlining night with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe on Sunday July 2.

Special guests and support artists for the headliner sets from Sting on June 30 and Lionel Richie on July 1 have already been announced.

Sting will be joined by Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs and Germein, while Lionel Richie will see support from Gabrielle, Kim Wilde and Kevin Davy White.

Lytham Festival founder Peter Taylor said: “What a great line-up. Lytham Festival 2023 has such an eclectic mix of world-renowned musicians, chart toppers and rising stars.

“Our aim for Lytham is always to bring a selection of artists who are exciting and appeal to as many people as possible. I believe we have that for 2023 and I’m delighted with our range of global names and young stars who we are working with in the early days of their career.

“Lytham Festival 2023 is going to be a fantastic five days.”

Ticket details at www.lythamfestival.com

