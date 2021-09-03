Lytham Festival given go-ahead to run for 10 nights in 2022

Councillors at a meeting of Fylde Council’s Licensing Panel Hearing voted to give the green light to the extension for the Festival to take place over two weekends between June 28 and July 10.

Welcoming the news, Lytham Festival and Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted with the support and decision of Fylde Borough’s councillors in approving our plans.

“The live music industry has been devastated by the global pandemic so to be able to bring 10 days of live music to wonderful Lytham in 2022 will not only be a huge boost to the industry we work in, it will provide massive economic benefits to the whole of the Fylde coast and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham Festival was last held on the town's Green over five nights in 2019

The 10-day premises licence is for one year only and in 2023 Lytham Festival will revert to its usual five nights.

The granting of the license comes days after the new WonderHall Festival presented by Cuffe and Taylor at Lytham Hall.

The six-day festival, which took place last week, was a huge success and resulted in £153,000 being donated to Lytham Hall from all ticket sales for the Sunday Picnic Proms concert headlined by Russell Watson.

WonderHall will return for one night only in 2022 with a Last Night of the Proms-style concert and from 2023 Lytham Festival will revert to five nights, while WonderHall will return as a five-night festival.

Lytham Festival 2022 has already announced headline shows from Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and Snow Patrol.

The headliners for the remaining five nights will be announced soon.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.