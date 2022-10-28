Along with the headliners, US rock band Blondie, indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, award-winning hitmaker Gabrielle and British pop icon Kim Wilde will also join the bill as special guests and support artists with more still to be announced. The line-up of international rock, pop and funk legends and multi-award-winning musicians is announced as Lancashire’s biggest live music festival prepares to return for what is set to be five unforgettable nights. Lytham Festival 2023 will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday June 28 to Sunday July 02. Five-day passes are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com, individual tickets for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe go on sale at 10am today (Oct 28) while individual tickets to all other nights will go on sale at 8am Friday November 04.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “What a line-up! We are always excited to reveal who will be coming to Lytham Festival and for 2023 we have one of our best line-ups to date. Each year we endeavour to work with artists who appeal to as wide an audience as possible. So when you’ve got Jamiroquai opening the festival, George Ezra the following night, and then Sting with special guest Blondie, I think it’s fair to say that represents a very varied week at Lytham. Add to that we are delighted we have the icon that is Lionel Richie finally coming to us and of course, we’ve already announced we have arguably the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends to close the festival - Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe. Lytham Festival is all about the audience and what we can bring to those music fans every year. 2023 represents a huge line up of both international stars and homegrown talent. It’s going to be a big year.”

The opening night of Lytham Festival 2023 will see English Funk and acid jazz outfit Jamiroquai headline on Wednesday June 28. Led by jazz-infused soulman Jay Kay, Jamiroquai have sold more than 27 million albums, scooped a Grammy and Ivor Novello awards and enjoyed multiple sold-out world tours. From Too Young To Die and Space Cowboy to Cosmic Girl and huge crowd pleaser Virtual Insanity, Jamiroquai are set to launch the party for the festival’s biggest ever funk night.

George Ezra is headed to Lytham Festival

BRIT Award-winning, multi-platinum selling musician George Ezra will then headline on Thursday June 29. It is a return trip to the Fylde coast for Ezra who shared the bill at the festival in 2018 with Emeli Sandé. George is one of the UK’s most acclaimed songwriters and live performers. After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached Number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world – he released third album The Gold Rush Kid earlier this year which once again enjoyed the Number 1 spot in the UK and includes the hit singles Anyone For You and Green Green Grass.

Friday June 30 will see musician and acclaimed singer-songwriter Sting headline and he will be joined by special guest US rock band Blondie. Composer, singer-songwriter, actor and author Sting has remained a constant on the global music scene since forming The Police back in 1977. As one of the world’s most distinctive artists, with The Police and as a solo artist, his award-filled career includes no fewer than 17 Grammy Awards, four BRITS, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations and a TONY nomination. Sting’s Lytham set will see fans enjoy a musical journey taking in hits including Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne, Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Message In A Bottle and many more. Special guest Blondie are undeniably one of the most trailblazing and influential bands of our time. Blondie is pioneering frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist/conceptual mastermind Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, along with band mates bassist Glen Matlock, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen. Among their hits is the groundbreaking rock-disco hybrid Heart of Glass, the equally influential hip-hop fantasia Rapture, the stalker-love song One Way Or Another and the lilting calypso The Tide Is High. Support will come from Yorkshire’s indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs and rapidly rising Australian sibling trio Germein.

A long-awaited headliner set from Lionel Richie will fill Lytham Green on Saturday July 01 as the international superstar will perform songs from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day. Lionel Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere, with fans set to enjoy timeless mega-hits and singalong classics such as Three Times A Lady, Truly, Say You Say Me and All Night Long. His music is part of the fabric of pop music and Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and four-time Grammy Awards winner. He will be supported by award-winning hitmaker Gabrielle, British pop icon Kim Wilde and blues, soul and rock artist Kevin Davy White.

And the closing night of Lytham Festival 2023 on Sunday July 02 will see its biggest rock night ever with a double headliner set from Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard. Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will head to Lytham as one of only four UK dates to be announced for their upcoming The World Tour. Peter Taylor added: “We have a combination of British and American rock and pop legends and award-winning musicians. In 2022 we had our biggest ever Lytham Festival taking place over 10 nights. For 2023 we return to our usual five nights but they will be five huge nights and we can’t wait.” For more information and to secure tickets go to www.lythamfestival.com

Jamiroquai will headline Lytham Festival 2023

HEADLINERS LYTHAM 2022

Wednesday June 28 – Jamiroquai

Thursday June 29 – George Ezra

Friday June 30 – Sting with special guest Blondie and support from Kaiser Chiefs & Germein

Mötley Crüe are headed to the Lytham Festival

Saturday July 01 – Lionel Richie with support from Gabrielle, Kim Wilde & Kevin Davy White

Sunday July 02 – Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

