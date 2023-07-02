News you can trust since 1886
Lytham Festival: 15 crowd pictures as Lionel Richie, Gabrielle and Kim Wilde thrill music fans

It was another night to remember at Lytham festival on Saturday night as the some more big names wowed the crowds
By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

Fans were loving it as Lionel Richie, Gabrielle, Kim Wilde and guitar ace Kevin Davy White took to the stage.

And they didn’t disappoint, with performances to match the occasion.

Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time

1. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soak up the atmosphere and the music

Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time

Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time

2. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soaking up the atmosphere and the music

Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time

Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time

3. The crowds on Saturday night at Lytham Festival soaking up the atmosphere and the music

Saturday night at Lytham Festival: the crowds were having a great time

Lionel Richie thrilled the Lytham Festival crowds on Saturday night with a classy performance

4. Saturday night at Lytham Festival: Lionel Richie performs

Lionel Richie thrilled the Lytham Festival crowds on Saturday night with a classy performance

