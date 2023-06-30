Lytham Festival welcomed one of pop’s biggest stars on night two as George Ezra delighted a packed house.
The 'Shotgun’ singer was joined by Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr.
Here’s the best of the pictures from the night.
1. Lytham Festival
Lytham looked a picture for George Ezra Photo: Submit
2. Lytham Festival
George Ezra and his band Photo: Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd (www.jackkimberphotography.co.uk)
3. Lytham Festival
There was fun for all ages Photo: Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd
4. Lytham Festival
Hall Park Primary School got to have a look behind the scenes. Sixty children from Year 6 all got a guided tour of the site from co-founder Peter Taylor. Their visit included a walk around the festival arena, talking to technicians on the stage before touring around the Artist Village backstage. Photo: Submit