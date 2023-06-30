News you can trust since 1886
Lytham Festival: 13 party pictures as George Ezra, Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr wow the crowds on night two

Lytham Festival welcomed one of pop’s biggest stars on night two as George Ezra delighted a packed house.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

The 'Shotgun’ singer was joined by Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr.

Here’s the best of the pictures from the night.

Lytham looked a picture for George Ezra

1. Lytham Festival

Lytham looked a picture for George Ezra Photo: Submit

George Ezra and his band

2. Lytham Festival

George Ezra and his band Photo: Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd (www.jackkimberphotography.co.uk)

There was fun for all ages

3. Lytham Festival

There was fun for all ages Photo: Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd

Hall Park Primary School got to have a look behind the scenes. Sixty children from Year 6 all got a guided tour of the site from co-founder Peter Taylor. Their visit included a walk around the festival arena, talking to technicians on the stage before touring around the Artist Village backstage.

4. Lytham Festival

Hall Park Primary School got to have a look behind the scenes. Sixty children from Year 6 all got a guided tour of the site from co-founder Peter Taylor. Their visit included a walk around the festival arena, talking to technicians on the stage before touring around the Artist Village backstage. Photo: Submit

