Taking place on Sunday, January 30, the luxury car wash by CA Valeting and Detailing Specialist will be held at the studio at Unit F Grove Mill, Eccleston, from 10am until 4pm, with prices reduced from £15 to £7 for a high end exterior wash and all proceeds going towards the charity.

Founder and owner of CA Valeting Chris Armstrong, 28, from Lancashire said: "The reason why I have chosen this charity is because it is a local charity, helping children who have physical and neurological conditions.

"Every child deserves to smile and have happiness in their lives."

Hard at work.

He added: "I'm wishing to start 2022 with giving something back to the community. I'm hoping to get the support and donations to reach the target goal of £1,000 for the event as this goal will give the children something new at the Rainbow Hub complex.

"Thank you to everybody who has donated so far."

Rainbow Hub, based in Mawdesley, Lancashire, is a charity which provides therapeutic services for children and young people with physical disabilities as a result of a neurological condition or brain injury.

To date, £55 has been raised. If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.