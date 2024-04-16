Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 17-year-old darts sensation visited the Lancashire theme park on Saturday with friends and family, days after he was named on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Sports and Games.

What was Luke’s Blackpool Pleasure Beach promise?

Luke’s visit follows comments he made during the PDC World Darts Championship when asked how he would spend his potential winnings.

At the time, the Runcorn local told TalkSPORT: “All my friends are watching at home, we’ve always said we need to go Blackpool Pleasure Beach or Alton Towers so I think they will be looking at me like ‘you’re paying, Luke’ and I’ll be like, yeah, okay!”

The mention prompted Pleasure Beach Resort to reach out to Luke on X about a visit, as well as taking a friendly swipe at rivals Alton Towers.

And while the teenager was ultimately beaten in the final by Luke Humphries, he has proven to be a man of his word – and selected Pleasure Beach Resort as his park of choice.

Luke Littler pictured next to the Big One at the Pleasure Beach Resort.

What did Luke get up to Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

The Nuke spent the day enjoying Pleasure Beach’s world famous rides, including ICON, the 325ft Big One, and winner of the “best water ride in the world”, Valhalla.

He even posted a photo with girlfriend Eloise Milburn on his Instagram, looking suitable soaked from Valhalla.

What has the Blackpool Pleasure Beach said about Luke?

Pleasure Beach Resort CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “During the World Darts Championship we told Luke we’d love to have him visit us win or lose, and he’s had plenty to be proud of since then.

“It was fantastic to see him on the cover of Forbes after being named in the 30 Under 30 Class of 2024, and even better that he wanted to celebrate by taking his friends to visit us. It doesn’t hurt that he chose to visit us over Alton Towers, either!”

What is the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list?

The Forbes’ 30 under 30 is a set of lists that recognises people under the age of 30 who are excelling in their field.

Littler was chosen for the honour by a panel of judges including Sir Mo Farah and Fifa’s Chief of Women’s Football Sarai Bareman.