Luke Bennett: Full inquest to be held this month into 17-year-old footballer's death

A full inquest will be heard later this month into the death of 17-year-old Luke Bennett from Chorley.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 12th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The teenager had been playing football with friends when a metal pole he was holding struck power lines at Euxton Villa F.C.'s ground in Runshaw Hall Lane at around 6pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Luke, an academy youth player with AFC Fylde, who lived in Chorley and previously attended Holy Cross Catholic High School, was electrocuted and died at the scene.

At the time his family said "his beautiful light will never go out" and Holy Cross Catholic High School in Chorley said he was a "kind and thoughtful young man".

The much-loved late Luke Bennett
The much-loved late Luke Bennett
AFC Fylde paid tribute to the "naturally gifted" youth player who would "light up a room with his bubbly personality".

Luke’s inquest will start at 10am on Tuesday, May 23 at County Hall, Pitt Street, Preston, and is expected to last for two days.

