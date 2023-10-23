Lucy Fallon attends the Inside Soap Awards 2023 at Salsa! in September 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Last week it was revealed that the 27-year-old actress, who grew up in Cleveleys and has a child with Preston North End footballer Ryan Ledson, has begun filming again for Corrie after a three year break.

Lucy, a former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil played the character Bethany Platt from 2015 until 2020 when she ended her romance with on-screen lover Daniel Osbourne and left Weatherfield for a magazine internship in London.

Sharing a video of Lucy on X (Twitter) on Thursday (October 19), Coronation Street wrote: “Look who's back! Bethany returns with a whole new look. Watch out for her arrival on screen towards the end of the year”

In the video, Lucy, wearing a bright jumer with a peace logo on it, said: “Hello everyone, it’s me Bethany. It’s my first day back filming today. I’m very excited, a little bit nervous and I can’t wait for you all to see what Bethany is up to. Bye!”

Rumours of Lucy’s return to Corrie have been circulating for the past few months following a story published by the Sun in August.

Fans were then excited further when she was pictured with her old Coronaion Street cast at Tina O’Brien’s 40th birthday party at the end of summer.

Since leaving Corrie, Lucy gave birth to a son, Sonny, on 30 January 2023 with PNE footballer boyfriend Ryan 25.