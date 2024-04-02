Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool born Lucy Fallon, 28, who played Bethany Platt in Coronation Street between 2015-2020 and again from 2023, is set to appear in a new reality show focusing on the lives of soap stars.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Blackpool with her partner, PNE footballer Ryan Ledson, and their son, will give viewers a glimpse into what it's like juggling motherhood with her television career.

What is the show?

Called ‘Drama Queens’, the new eight-episode reality series, based around the North West, follows the lives of a host of female actresses from across three of Britain’s biggest soap operas, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

The new show was announced in January and will give fans a behind the scenes look into the real lives of soap actresses.

Lucy Fallon in a promotional image from the new ITV show 'Drama Queens'. Credit: ITV

Who else is in Drama Queens?

-Former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who played Faye Windass between 2011 and 2023. The current Strictly Come Dancing champion lives in her hometown of Manchester.

-Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter, who played Theresa McQueen between 2008-2016 and again from 2020. The Manchester born model lives with her young son Forest and fiance Ollie.

-Former EastEnders star Rita Simon, who played Roxy Mitchell between 2007 and 2017 but is joining Hollyoaks as Marie Fielding this year. The London born actress, whose uncle is Lord Sugar, lives in Hertfordshire with her two daughters.

-Singer and Hollyoaks actress Jamelia, who played Sharon Bailey in one episode in 2021 but joined the main cast between 2023-2024. The MOBO Award winner, who has four daughters prepares to move to Dubai in the show.

L to R: Ellie Leach, Lucy Fallon, Roxy Shahidi, Amy Walsh, Jamelia and Jorgie Porter. Credit: ITV

-Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, who has played Tracy Metcalfe since 2014. The Bradford born star, whose sister is Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, lives in East London with her husband, former Eastenders actor Toby-Alexander Smith, and their daughter.

-Emmerdale actress Laura Norton, who has played Kerry Wyatt since 2012. She lives with her fiance, former Emmerdale co-star Mark Jordon, and their two children.

-Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi , who played Leyla Harding between 2008-2011 and again since 2013. The upcoming Dancing on Ice contestant lives with her husband, actor Arsher Ali and their daughter in Nottingham.

-Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster between 2004 and 2019. The former Dancing on Ice contestant, who is the cousin of Ellie Leach, lives with her fiance former professional footballer Kean Bryan and their two sons.

When does the show air?

Drama Queens will launch on ITVBe and ITVX on Wednesday April 10 at 9pm.

What has been said about Drama Queens so far?

Ellie Leach, who features in the show in the months leading up to the Strictly live tour. said: "It will be good to get an insight into our families, it's not all glitz and glamour.

"I've just started a play which is completely out of my comfort zone.

"People will see the stress and excitement I've been feeling since finishing Strictly."

In a statement, Rebecca Kenny-Smith, director of programming (unscripted) for production company Lime Pictures said: "We're thrilled to bring audiences a new kind of reality show that goes beyond the glitz and glamour, offering a genuine and raw portrayal of what it's really like to be a soap star."

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller, ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, added: "ITV are excited to bring a brand-new commission to viewers screens in 2024, which will showcase the real lives of some of the country's best loved soap stars.