Lucy Fallon reunites with Corrie stars at party following rumours of her return

Blackpool born actress Lucy Fallon has reunited with Coronation Street stars at a party following rumours of her return.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST

The 27-year-old, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, took to Instagram this week to share images of herself and a few of her old cast mates at actress Tina O’Brien’s 40th birthday party.

In one picture, Lucy poses with her on-screen family, including ‘mum’ Tina (Sarah Platt), Jack P Shepherd who plays her uncle David, Julia Goulding who plays her aunt Shona Platt and Paddy Bever who plays David's adoptive son Max.

In others, Lucy – who gave birth to her first child Sonny in January – is pictured alongside former co-star Colson Smith, who plays her former onscreen boyfriend Craig Tinker, as well as a friend called Olivia Gregory.

Group picture L to R: Paddy Bever, Julia Goulding, Tina O'Brien, Lucy Fallon and Jack P Shepherd. Images: @lucyfallonx on InstagramGroup picture L to R: Paddy Bever, Julia Goulding, Tina O'Brien, Lucy Fallon and Jack P Shepherd. Images: @lucyfallonx on Instagram
Group picture L to R: Paddy Bever, Julia Goulding, Tina O'Brien, Lucy Fallon and Jack P Shepherd. Images: @lucyfallonx on Instagram
The caption for the mum of one’s photo with Colson reads: “Look what the cat dragged in…”, whilst her other post said: “just before sonny gave me his bug - thanks a lot sonny x”

Lucy, who wore a metallic green leather skirt and a Ganni t-shirt, also shared a video of her, Colson and Liv as they posed and sang for a rotating camera.

Lucy’s Instagram followers seemed excited to have the Platt family back together, with comments including “oh my stop it rn. the PLATTS” and “The Platts are back together [insert crying and love emoji], although one person did warn “The Platt family reunited! Bethany, be careful - Steven may kill you"

Other users expressed their delight at Lucy’s expected return, with comments like “Welcome back to Corrie @lucyfallonx” and “I can’t wait for your return to Corrie. You’re totally amazing Lucy.”

Earlier this month, the Sun reported that Lucy was set to return to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt before the end of the year.

