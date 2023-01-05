For the couple said 'I do' for the second time last month... 24 years after they first walked down the aisle!

"It's like a dream really, but something that has been coming a long time," said Sharren. "We have been through so much and never really been apart.

"If we had stayed married we would have been celebrating our silver wedding in May this year."

Love never died for Sharren and Harvey Fitzpatrick pictured here on their second wedding day at Burnley Register Office in December

Love blossomed for the couple when Sharren went to work as a barmaid at the Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone, which was then owned by Harvey's parents, Ken and Christine. They tied the knot in 1998 and by 2002 had become a family of five. But by 2004 the couple had separated and divorced.

Sharren, who is a ward clerk at Burnley General Hospital, said: "I was only 27 when we got married the first time and, within four years had three children under the age of five. It was a lot to cope with for both of us."

The couple, who live in Read, found that rather than split the children's free time between them it was easier to continue doing things as a family, including days out and holidays. But once the children became older Harvey and Sharren found it was just the two of them again.

Sharren and Harvey Fitzpatrick on their first wedding day in May,1998

"We just carried on really and we got an allotment where we spent a lot of time together," said Sharren.

Family and friends could see the love was still there between the couple and Harvey, who works as a driver for Morrison's, proposed to Sharren for the second time while on holiday with their family in Italy last summer.

They married at Burnley Register Office and held a reception at Bertram's restaurant in Burnley. Sharren's sister in law Rachel organised the big day for the couple. Guests included the newly weds’ three children who are Ella (23) 22-year-old Harry and George (20).

The best man was Lee Beresford, who travelled from his home in Las Vegas for the big day and Harvey's brother Nigel made the trip from his home in Spain to watch the couple tie the knot again. Sharren's parents, Ken and Merle Travis, also flew from their home in Spain for the big day.

Sharren and Harvey Fitzpatrick's children, George, Ella and Harry on their parents' second wedding day last month

Sharren and Harvey on their first wedding day in May, 1998

