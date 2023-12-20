Lottery windfall joy for Padiham woman on her birthday
Lucky Rosemary Brodie won the lottery on her birthday!
Rosemary is £3,700 better off after scooping the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal lottery which she has been playing since 2019. She has won small amounts in the past so the big win just before Christmas was a lovely surprise. Rosemary plans to spend her winnings on re-vamping the back yard of her home in Padiham.
