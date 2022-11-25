Lostock Hall pub-goers strip off for 'Naked Distraction' calendar to raise funds for Movember
You've heard of Naked Attraction, well here's Naked Distraction.
Twelve regulars from the Lostock Ale micropub in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, have stripped off for a 'half monty' calendar to raise money a men's health charity and the Movember Foundation.
Mr September, Wilf Riley, said it was all the idea of pub landlord Ray McLaughlin, his son Ben and Ben's partner Samantha.
He said: "Ray managed to get two professional photographers and it was all very tasteful – we didn't go as far as the film and it won’t scare the kids!
"We all gathered round in the pub about six weeks ago, the shutters were down and we each posed up with something relating to our job or our hobby.
"So we've got someone who sells bicycles riding a bike, a joiner with some of his tools, and I'm known as Marathon Man after running the 1982 London Marathon, so I had my race number delicately placed, shall we say.
"We definitely saw one another in a different light! It was all great fun and for great causes."
What is Movember?
On average, men die six years earlier than women, largely for preventable reasons.
Movember sees men grow moustaches throughout November to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues, including testicular cancer, prostate cancer and suicide prevention.
Since 2003 Movember has funded over 1,250 men’s health projects. By 2030, it aims to have reduced the number of men dying prematurely by 25 per cent.
How do you get hold of a calendar?
The A3 calendars go on sale on November 26 at the pub, at a cost of £10 each. One hundred have been printed.