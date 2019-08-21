Lostock Hall Memorial Band celebrates appointment of new musical director

Excitement fills the air for Lostock Hall Memorial Band after appointing a talented new musical director.

Ryan Broad will join the award-winning group for their new rehearsal nights on Tuesday at 7-45pm and their regular sessions on Fridays at 8pm, both in The Old Tea Rooms next to The Victoria Hotel, Watkins Lane,

Ryan said: “This appointment means a great deal to me as it’s where my musical career began. The band are full of positivity and potential, thus I’m looking forward to collaborating with them further."

The passionate director started his musical journey began with the Lostock Hall Junior Band, before playing with the seniors. He has since performed with The Leyland Band in the cornet ranks for the past eight years.

He studied performance and conducting under the direction of Howard Evans, Tom Davoren and Brett Baker at the University of Salford and graduated in 2017 with an MA in music.

The musical star has also travelled across Europe as a professional freelance musician, conducting both brass and woodwind ensembles.

His appointment is followed by the group's appearance yesterday on Sky Arts programme Battle of the Bands.

It also follows their 70th birthday celebrations last year, when they became both North West Regional and Brass at The Guild Champions.