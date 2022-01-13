Lostock Hall man with Down’s Syndrome earns award for 25 years of altar-serving at church
A Lostock Hall man with Down’s Syndrome has scooped an award for 25 years of altar-serving at his church.
Luke Stringfellow received the special honour from priest Fr Joe Gee at the end of Mass during the morning service on Boxing Day at Our Lady of Lourdes and St Gerard Majella Church in Lourdes Avenue.
Luke celebrated 25 years of service to Saint Stephen’s Guild. The celebration date was also selected because it marks the Feast of St Stephen, the Patron Saint of the Altar Servers.
Fr Joe said: “Luke is very good-natured and good-humoured. He always has a smile on his face and is willing to help and get involved [with church activities]. He’s shown that in his faith and commitment [to his role], week in, week out.
“A lot of the community was there to support him and recognise that achievement.”