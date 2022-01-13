Luke Stringfellow received the special honour from priest Fr Joe Gee at the end of Mass during the morning service on Boxing Day at Our Lady of Lourdes and St Gerard Majella Church in Lourdes Avenue.

Luke celebrated 25 years of service to Saint Stephen’s Guild. The celebration date was also selected because it marks the Feast of St Stephen, the Patron Saint of the Altar Servers.

Fr Joe said: “Luke is very good-natured and good-humoured. He always has a smile on his face and is willing to help and get involved [with church activities]. He’s shown that in his faith and commitment [to his role], week in, week out.

Lostock Hall man Luke Stringfellow with his award for 25 years of altar-serving at Our Lady of Lourdes and St Gerard Majella Church in Brownedge Road.

“A lot of the community was there to support him and recognise that achievement.”