Members of Our Lady and St Gerard’s Parochial Club supported Lancashire based Heartbeat as their chosen charity this year with their annual event, was held between Thursday October 13 and Sunday October 16.

Committee member, Steve Hunt said “We’ve raised just over £100,000 for local charities over the past ten years and when we heard about the great work Heartbeat does within the community, we wanted to support them too. It looks set to be a busy four days, people don’t need a ticket and it’s free of charge for entry”.

Karen Entwistle, Heartbeat’s Corporate Fundraiser, added: “ We are enormously grateful to Our Lady and St Gerard’s Parochial Club for their wonderful nomination and support. "Without the support of our local community, Heartbeat couldn’t continue to provide the services that it does, to the people living with cardiovascular diseases."

Heartbeat, established in 1978, is to contribute to a reduction in cardiovascular disease through the delivery of services aimed at existing heart patients and those identified as at risk of developing it. The charity has a dedicated centre within the stadium at Preston North End in addition to nine satellite sites throughout central Lancashire.

Here are some of the pictures from the event – the first post-pandemic beer festival, at the centre on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, which had live local bands playing every day and more than sixteen ales and ciders to be sampled.

