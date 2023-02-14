'Lost for words': Preston mosque raises £30K in three days for Turkish-Syrian earthquake

The Gujarati Sunni Muslim (GSM) Society, a charity connected to the Masjid-e-Noor mosque on Noor Street, launched the fundraising drive at Friday prayers - generating £10,000 in donations from worshippers on that day alone. Double that amount was then raised by a hastily-arranged family fun day at the neighbouring Noor Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers will travel to the disaster-hit region at the end of this month to hand over the funds and any supplies purchased with the cash. However, the group hopes to see the staggering tally continue to grow between now and then - and has set up an online donation page to seek further support.

Meanwhile, Preston City Council has arranged a vigil and minute’s silence on the Flag Market on Thursday evening to give residents the chance to pay their respects to the now more than 41,000 people so far known to have died in the tragedy. The event begins at 5.30pm.

The Gujarati Sunni Muslim Society at the Masjid-e-Noor mosque has raised £30,000 for the earthquake aid relief effort (image: Google)

Masjid-e-Noor community member Zuber Sardar told the Post that he was “lost for words” at the generosity of those who had made the fundraising effort such a success - both by donating and helping to organise it. However, he added that the magnitude of the suffering seen in the earthquake zone meant that it was hardly surprising that so many had been moved to try to help.

“Our faith tells us to do this - but humanity tells us to do it, too. People have lost everything - their families, homes and businesses.

“We are blessed with what we have and it makes you ask what you can do when things like this happen. We always pull together wherever there is a need anywhere in the world,” said Zuber, who stressed that he was merely speaking out in praise of his community and not seeking to take any credit for what had been achieved.

While the initial intention had been to use all of the money raised to buy supplies and ferry them out to the region, a GSM contact on the ground in the area has advised that, largely, the cash itself be sent instead. That will enable it to be spent in the region on exactly what is needed by stricken survivors,” Zuber explained.

People flocked to the fundrasing fun day to help survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

“Transporting the items from the UK would add to the cost. Plus, we could buy 10,000 blankets here, but it might not be 10,000 blankets that are required there.

“Sending the [cash directly] also means that the money goes into the local [Turkish and Syrian] economy.”

In spite of the switch in approach, Zuber believes that it is still important to send representatives to the region in order to give the donations from the city “a personal touch”. He said that it will also allow Mustak Chhabu, a well-known community figure who will be leading the trip - as he has done to other disaster areas down the years - to report back on how the money is making a difference.

“It gives people confidence - they would trust Mustak with their lives,” said Zuber, who added that 100 percent of people’s donations would go towards the fund and not on any travel or associated expenses.

Noor Hall was the venue for an afternoon of activities that raised £20,000 to add to the £10,000 donated at last week's Friday prayers at the neighbouring mosque (image: Google)

He added that while there were too many people to thank individually for making the “packed” fun day the revenue-raiser it was - including all those who donated items for the stalls - he felt compelled to commend the efforts of local cash and carry, KGN.

“They just said, ‘Whatever is in our premises, it’s yours - just pick it up.’

And amidst the Sunday afternoon fun, the reason for the impromptu gathering was never far from the minds of those who were there.

“At one point, there was an hour’s wait for the barbecue and everyone was really understanding. One guy said, ‘We’re going to be waiting an hour for food that we have ordered - the people in Turkey and Syria could be waiting days even for water.’”

Preston City Council’s cabinet member for communities and social justice, Nweeda Khan, said that the aid efforts of the GSM and other local charities in recent days had been “fantastic”.

She added that the Flag Market vigil would be an opportunity to show “solidarity” with Turkey and Syria and the refugees that the city hosts from some of the affected areas.