Loose Women star Coleen Nolan lost three stone after trying "every diet" - then put all the weight back on
Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan, 59, has voiced her concerns about fad diets, after saying she had tried “every diet” over the past few years.
The Blackpool born mum of three was part of a conversation on yesterday’s Loose Women show about NHS weight loss jabs, and whether they hold the key to tackling Britain’s obesity crisis.
Coleen explained how one diet in particular proved incredibly effective, helping her shed three stone in just as many months, however, when switching back to a normal diet she ended up putting all the weight back on.
She added that the desire to “lose weight quick” tends to be the foil for most people who go on diets - especially once they reach their end goal.
Speaking on the show, Coleen said: “I've done every single diet on the planet, one of which was just pure liquid diet. Did it work? Absolutely. Three stone, three months - that's what it said it would do and that's what it did. At the time I had a goal and it was for my wedding and I thought I'm never going to get this weight off.
“But I did using this thing, I won't say what it was, however once I stopped it, four stone went back on. Every diet I've done has worked. I can't sit here and complain and go these diets don't work - they do. But they don't train your relationship with food mentally because you're always just looking for an easy way to lose weight quick.
“The thing is during lockdown me and my daughter started watching documentaries. She never cooked, she had a terrible diet. She started researching and I cannot tell you, she changed our lives. And we were eating so much stuff but it was the right stuff.”
Coleen has been open about her diet and weight in the past, including most recently revealing she had switched to a vegan lifestyle which has helped her lose two stone gradually.
Talking about veganism in an interview with Bella Magazine, Coleen said: “I feel much better than I’ve ever felt. I’ve changed my diet and had my teeth done, which I just love, I can’t stop smiling.”
The Loose Women star is also currently in the midst of moving house and she recently admitted that she has had a “meltdown” over the logistics of the move, particularly getting her 15 animals into the new digs.
Speaking in an Instagram video, Coleen said: “"The last time we moved it was just at the start of lockdown so we had to do it in our cars and it was only 15 minutes up the road. This one's much further away – what do I do?
"Do I order one of these big massive company removal things that apparently are extortionate? Do I rent a van? I know I sound stupid but I'm just in a bit of a quandary.
"I don't know what to do with myself. So many animals to transport and I'm just having a bit of a meltdown. If any of you out there have got any removal tips, easier ways to do it, cost-effective ways to do it, I would really, really appreciate your help."
