Funded for six months by NHS England, Hidden Talents is a development and career progression programme for LSCft disabled staff, plus there are a number of places for the local disabled community. The programme has been designed to support career conversations for those looking to develop and progress in their roles or wish to look for employment in the NHS. With fifty attendees the first disability event focused on career progression, development, employment and showcasing the strengths of disabled people. The event, which was live streamed for those unable to attend in person, included disabled staff and members of the local disabled community.

The event began with an introduction to the programme from Jo Harrison, Diversity and Inclusion Manager and Maria Nelligan, Disability and Long Term Conditions Network Executive Sponsor and Chief Nurse and Quality Officer both from LSCft. The morning continued with an inspirational talk and confidence building session from disability advocate, speaker and author, Tracey Proudlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey founded her business, Proudlock Associates in 2010 to provide strategic advice to companies and organisations looking to make their services and employment opportunities inclusive to disabled people and older people. She shared her own lived experiences alongside thought-provoking facts and figures, with discussions around language, labels, barriers and attitudes in and out of the workplace.

Tracey Proudlock

An attendee said:“ I feel like I am leaving today with a new confidence and extra knowledge to approach my current employer with to discuss the adjustments I may need.”