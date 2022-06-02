Longton Primary invites care home residents to their Jubilee party

Residents Kathleen Parkin, 85, and Joan Burton, 76, were treated to a traditional afternoon tea by the children before listening to the primary school's choir singing a song called 'Together' and being entertained by finger puppets and paintings of the Queen, alongside a poetry performance.A drama performance of Her Majesty's life produced by the school's specialist drama teacher Andrew Sumner followed. After that, the Reception year group sang a Royal Family Song and then a dance troupe of all ages came on stage to perform to a medley of songs from the past 96 years, reflecting the Queen's lifetime.The last part of the show was a poetry recital and songs, which focused on the word 'Unity' which is the schools 'word of the year'. Then everyone in the audience sang the National Anthem.Ribble Court Care Home's Deputy Manager Meda Moldovan said: "As a care home, we are proud of our roots in the local community so we were thrilled when Longton Primary School invited us to share in their Jubilee Party celebrations. It was a really special, memorable day and the staff and residents loved being a part of it.Kathleen said: "As we arrived, the children who had baked cakes and prepared sandwiches became waiters and waitresses and they looked after us royally.