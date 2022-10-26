Postmasters Daniel Cooper and Nathan Jones who received an abusive card through their letterbox in June during Pride Month, with the local community then rallying to show them this would not be tolerated, were among the first to receive the Royal Mint 50p coins marking 50 years of Pride UK which were released into circulation yesterday. The first LGBTQ+ celebration coin is available to people across the UK via 2,000 branches and is the last design to enter general circulation featuring the portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse (heads side) of the coin. It features a rainbow design with Pride in London's values of Protest, Visibility, Unity, and Equality on the 'tails' side of the coin.

Delighted that once again love has triumphed over hate, Daniel said: "It is a privilege to be among the first postmasters to release this coin into circulation ensuring such an important piece of British history lives on in the pockets, purses, and cash tills of our communities.

"It is a special pleasure, for Nathan and I, to be issuing these in our own town where we know first-hand what the celebration of Pride UK means for the community.

Daniel Cooper of Longton Post Office with The Royal Mint's managing director Andrew Mills and Nathan Jones

“50 Years of Pride UK and the combined support of the LGBTQ+ community and allies shows how far we have come as a nation, but there is always more we can do to break down barriers."

The sender of the card has not been identified, but Daniel added: "I'd like to know who it was because it would be good to talk them and maybe educate them.

"There is no room for bigoted people. People should be allowed to be who they want to be and live their lives how they want."

The new rainbow design coin symbolises unity and equality

Around five million coins celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride UK will enter circulation, and were made by The Royal Mint prior to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The first coins bearing the portrait of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation later this year.