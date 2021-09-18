Longton fundraiser Julie Kline wings it for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Longton fundraiser Julie Kline

Cancer survivor Julie, a chiropractor, has raised £1,100 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation after being sponsored to brave a wing walk.

Julie travelled down to an aerodrome in Cirencester, where a team from AeroSuperBatics strapped her to the top of a vintage biplane, which took off for a literally hair-raising flight over the Cotswolds, reaching speeds of 130mph as it banked and dived.

Julie said: “It was a lovely day. I was pretty nervous in the lead up to my flight. At the speed I was going, the wind drowned out my screams of both fear and delight and it hits you so hard, it makes your cheeks vibrate.

“It was a great experience and my tribute to family, friends and patients touched by cancer. Thank you to everyone who supported me.”

Julie is a stalwart Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraiser. She raised £325 for the charity in June by swimming half a mile in Lake Windermere. Earlier in the year, Julie and partner Dave Hird, an IT specialist, live-streamed some of their staycation, which they took on their driveway in their VW campervan Wanda, to raise £1,300.

Julie has also run a sponsored half marathon and taken part in three sprint triathlons for Rosemere Cancer Foundation. She added: “I’m always looking for challenges that are different and exciting as a way to say thank you for the work that goes on at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is where I was treated in 2014 and which Rosemere Cancer Foundation helps to fund.”

To support Julie, visit her online donation page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-kline4

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.