Longridge hosts late night Christmas shopping event

Hundreds of residents and visitors descended on the town centre to enjoy live music, carol singing, elf hunting, Christmas stalls and the unique shopping experience that the town offers.

Festooned with Christmas trees, the shops looked resplendent with all manner of Christmas gift ideas and the atmosphere in the town was just as the organisers hoped, fun and family focussed.

As well as the town’s band, visitors were treated to live music from Geno Eccles, Charlie Whittam, Dave Despard, Andy ‘Rocket Man’ Crosbie and two choirs.

Longridge celebrated the start of the festive season in style at its annual ‘Longridge Does Christmas’ late night shopping event

Children searched for 20 elves hidden in Longridge’s shops as well as enjoying various funfair rides and other attractions.

The event was co-ordinated by the town’s business group, Love Longridge.

Speaking for the group, Gary Ward of Raymond James Investment Services, said: “Longridge Does Christmas once again showed Longridge at its very best. The evening was an enormous success on every level. The businesses in Longridge have shown tremendous resilience over the course of the pandemic and have found new ways to support their customers.

“That these customers came out last night and showed their support of the town’s businesses in return was very special.”

Supporting the event by advertising in the Christmas brochure, businesses covered the cost of the evening and raised £1,295 for local charity Longridge Community Arts.