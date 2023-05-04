Longridge Hall Care Home has been awarded the new rating after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the home at Barnacre Road with an unannounced inspection on Tuesday, April 4 – 6. This is the first inspection of this newly registered service and, the report, published last Friday, said staff were praised for being ‘kind, patient and caring’ and people in the home received ‘high-quality person-centred care. Residents were ‘supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.’ The last rating for the service under the previous provider was requires improvement, published on February, 27, 2019.

The home’s Registered Manager Tracey Hartley said: “We are delighted that the CQC has awarded Longridge Hall Care Home ‘Good’ across the board. We are particularly pleased that the inspectors observed warmth from staff and noted that they take time to stop and offer kind words, encouragement and reassurance to people. We have a whole team of extremely dedicated and caring people working hard every day here and it is rewarding to see their work being recognised by the inspectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safe

Longridge Hall Care Home in Preston has recently been awarded good in all aspects by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). This is the first inspection of this newly registered service which was previously rated as requiring improvement in 2019

In this area the report read: “There were enough staff employed. Our observations at inspection and staffing rotas supported this. People and their relatives also told us staff were available to support them appropriately. One person said, "I need lots of help with moving around and the staff are always there for me. I have never have to wait for help."

People were protected from the risk of abuse and staff had access to appropriate training and understood how to raise concerns about poor practice. One person said, "Everyone here makes sure nothing happens to me that shouldn't."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effective

The registered and deputy manager ensured assessments of people's needs were carried out before they came to live at the home to ensure they could be looked after properly. Assessments from health and social care professionals were also used to plan effective care and, where appropriate, the views of relatives were taken into account. One relative said, "I have meetings about my relative's care plans which is lovely. I still feel involved in their care."

Mike Potts from Critters Interactive in Leyland brought in a selection of interesting animals for the residents in February. Pictured is.Francis McHugh with a snake

People's nutritional needs and dietary preferences were met and medicines were administered safely and around the same time every day. Staff members used technology and equipment such as call alarms, electronic care plans, sensor mats and pressure relieving mattresses to deliver effective care and support. They were also given a range of appropriate training, supervision and support to carry out their roles effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caring

The inspection found that people were treated with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect. The report added: “Staff treated people with care, patience and kindness. We observed warmth from staff towards people and conversations were friendly and appropriate. We observed staff taking time to stop and offer kind words, encouragement and reassurance to people. It was clear management staff knew people well and had good relationships with them and their families”.

People's care records were kept securely and the language used in daily notes and care plans was respectful and recorded in a positive manner.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) regulates all health and social care services in England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responsive

People's care and support was centred around their choices and preferences. The service employed activities coordinators on both floors of the home. People were supported to follow their interests and take part in a range of activities tailored to their needs, choices and preferences. Visitors told us they felt welcome and appreciated by management and staff. A relative said, "No restrictions on visiting. My relative would never join in with others. Since coming here, and with plenty of encouragement, she now joins in the activities and appears to enjoy herself.

Senior staff discussed and recorded people's end of life care wishes, where appropriate, and understood what was important to them. There were arrangements in place to ensure necessary medicines and additional healthcare support was available when required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-led

The report also read: “Everyone we spoke with told us the registered manager was visible, approachable and supportive. A health care professional said, "There has been improvements in this home. The manager is at the heart of it. The home feels better organised and staff are attentive and focused." A relative added, "She [the registered manager] is always available. Nothing is too much trouble."