Residents of a care home in Lancashire don’t have to travel far to enjoy a pub experience – they only need to nip into the next room!

Longridge Hall Care Home, 4 Barnacre Road, Preston, has just opened its own in-house pub for its residents – and it is proving a big hit!

Christened The Lodgers Arms, and complete with its own bar, lounge furniture, pub games and a range of alcoholic and soft drinks, the venue was the idea of staff and residents.

Registered Manager Tracey Hartley said: “We had a chat with residents and family members about an unused space on the ground floor that we wanted to do something a bit different with.

“It was agreed that a traditional pub would benefit a lot of residents and would also create a great social space that can be used by all.

“We’ve spent the past few months decorating the room and getting it all ready for its official opening over the Christmas period. We’ve had a brilliant response from residents and their families who love its atmosphere. It feels just like going to a real pub, is a real social occasion, and it is bringing back some lovely memories for our residents.

“Everyone in the home who wants to pop into The Lodgers Arms can do so and if anyone needs care assistance then we’re right at hand.”

Take a look at some of the pictures.

1 . Longridge Hall Care Home opens The Lodgers Arms pub Cheers! Some of the residents raise a toast Photo: Photography by Luke Photo Sales

2 . Longridge Hall Care Home opens The Lodgers Arms pub Longridge Hall Care Home in Preston offically opens its pub named The Lodgers Arms Photo: Photography by Luke Photo Sales

3 . Longridge Hall Care Home opens The Lodgers Arms pub That's one happy customer! Photo: Photography by Luke Photo Sales

4 . Longridge Hall Care Home opens The Lodgers Arms pub Games are also included Photo: Photography by Luke Photo Sales