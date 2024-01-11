A Instagrammable cocktail bar in Longridge which will also be serving up a side of small plates has finally opened for business after a Christmas setback.

Mrs Sippy, located on 60, 62 Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, was due to open its doors before Christmas but due to ‘an ongoing delay in the delivery of some vital items’ the date had to be pushed back until last Wednesday (January 3).

A selection of wines, cocktails, beers and light bites are currently on offer throughout January, with an even more extensive menu launching in February.

Owners of the new bar Catherine and Paul Hollingshead have both lived in Australia for the last 20 years where they owned their own hospitaliy business in Sydney.

Catherine said: “We have been utterly overwhelmed at the level of support. We were prepared to have a quiet start to the year and just had to accept that we'd missed the key trading time but both Friday and Saturday during the peak times the bar was completely full.

“We weren't expecting it to be so busy over the weekend, so some people who came by were sadly not able to get in as we were full, but we will be better prepared for that this weekend with our team on hand to help advise them when space may become available on the same night.”

She added: “A huge thanks to everyone for your amazing support throughout this epic journey to create a really special new venue to create memories.”

Walk in are catered for or you can book your table HERE.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

