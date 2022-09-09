Longest serving lollipop lady on “granny to granny chat" with The Queen

That's how down-to-earth the Queen was, according to Irene Reid from Longridge, who received an MBE from the late monarch in 2012.

Mrs Reid, 82, has been a lollipop lady for nearly 54 years, and was recognised for her services to road safety at Buckingham Palace.

>>>Click here to read about Irene's amazing service

Irene Reid at Buckingham Palace

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "It was the last year that the Queen gave out the MBE's, so I was quite chuffed by that.

"I was at Buckingham Palace and you are told what to do; where to walk, that it's Your Majesty then ma'am, and so on.

"I was waiting for my name to be called out, and then I walked forward.

"I was thinking, 'I'm just a lollipop lady and that's the Queen'. I was as you might imagine, meeting the Queen.

Irene Reid at work

"But when I approached her and she smiled, everything was natural.

"She asked if I was a lollipop lady and how long I'd done it for.

"At that point it was 40-odd years, the longest-serving lollipop person in the country. The Queen said 'oh my word, that's a very long time'.

"It was her Diamond jubilee year, so I said 'It is ma'am and so is 60 years, and that all of us in the Ribble Valley send their very best."

Irene said: "We got into quite a chat. She's a great-grandmother, I have 10 great-grandchildren, and it was just like talking Granny to Granny.”

Mrs Reid said: "Her death is very sad, quite surreal. It feels like a big shock even though we were expecting it.