Jolie Forrest (14) will take to the stage at London Pride on Saturday and perform for thousands of revellers who regularly make an annual pilgrimage to Soho's Archer Street for the Pride celebrations.

Jolie, who attends Basics Theatre School, will sing a selection of songs from the hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the legendary street party which forms part of London Pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jolie Forrest (14) is to sing at London Pride

Her proud parents, Adam and Jodie, will be watching Jolie along with her little sister, Trixie, who is seven.

Organisers of the festival asked Jolie, a former pupil at Padiham Green Primary School who now attends Shuttleworth College, to perform after hearing her sing with her uncle, Andrew Derbyshire, when he returned to Burnley earlier this year for a charity concert at Penny Black bar.

Andrew, who regularly hosts the Archer Street event, said: "I am so excited for Jolie to perform at this wonderful event. It is such a fantastic opportunity for her.

"London Pride is back bigger and better than ever after two years away and it’s going to be such a fabulous day. Archer Street is at the heart of London Pride and there will be a number of West End stars here singing.

Andrew Derbyshire at London Pride four years ago. The Padiham born singer is a regular host of the Archer Street London Pride street party

"Jolie reminds me so much of myself and I am absolutely thrilled to say she is following in my footsteps and already wants to move to London."

Padiham born Andrew, who performed at Miami Pride earlier this year, found fame when he made it to the top 50 of Pop Idol, one of the TV's first reality talent shows back in 2001.

He was spotted by producer Bill Kenwright and chosen to play the lead role in the hit musical Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in London.

Andrew re located to the capital and his career was given a massive boost when he reached the semi finals of Britain's Got Talent after belting out Jocelyn Brown’s Somebody Else’s Guy in his audition which won him a standing ovation from the judges.