Lodge’s support for charity with family ties

Fundraiser Amiee Harrison-Armstrong accepts The Lodge of Concord 343’s donation to Rosemere Cancer

The lodge’s Worshipful Master Mike Armstrong, who also held the post last year, chose to donate funds from its 2023 charitable collections to Rosemere Cancer Foundation after learning of the charity’s work from daughter Amiee Harrison-Armstrong.

Amiee works as an individual giving, legacy and marketing fundraiser for the charity team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Rosemere Cancer Foundation is a member of the trust’s charity family.

Mike also shared funds with masonic charities and the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, which provides free taxis for commemorative trips and to social events for veterans from all conflicts to combat loneliness and isolation.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.