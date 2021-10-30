Written and produced by Chorley residents Scott Beveridge (Scott Beveridge Project) and Jane Baxter the song, which was 18 months in the making, will be released next Friday, November 5.

Explaining how it all came to fruition, 47-Year-old Scott, who originally hails from Glasgow but has lived in Lancashire for the past 20 years, said: “I’ve known Jane since 1997 when I used to work with her at BT and we ended up moving the next street up from her.

“In late December 2019, SBP were playing a local gig in Chorley. She absolutely loved what I had done in regards to making and releasing my solo album A Long Way from Sanity and going out and playing it live. She told me that she had always wanted to be able to play a musical instrument and do something like that. I said “What’s stopping you?

“Her husband had bought her a bass guitar and amp Christmas, but she just needed the catalyst and support to get started. So not much happened until the week before we ended up going into lockdown and she came to our house and we sat in the living room and I showed her how to start.”

A week later the country went into lockdown which resulted in 56-year-old Jane being furloughed from work. She decided to devote her spare time into learning bass guitar, writing lyrics and gaining a basic knowledge of home recording with Scott’s remote assistance via Zoom.

Scott continued: “So a couple of months in she sends me her first ever recording. A very simple bass riff idea. Probably no more than 15-20 seconds long. So I decided to see if I could come up with a song with it.

“I sat and thought about how people would be feeling being forced into a lockdown - the frustration, lack of communication, every day’s the same, no explanation which I think people were feeling on a personal level along with no one in power in any country seemed to know how to handle it as it was unprecedented.

“I just wanted to try to capture all that but without it being a ‘rant’ as it’s fundamentally an up-beat/feel-good song akin to ‘Rocks Off’ Primal Scream. The “Just one breath away” bridge is quite poignant as that’s how the virus was being passed on hence us all having to wear face masks.

“I think the lyrics capture exactly what we were all feeling at that time.”

18 months later they had recorded everything in his home studio and once all the lockdown restrictions were lifted they got to work on mixing and mastering the song and then producing a video for it which will also premiere next Friday on YouTube at 8:30pm

Commending Jane on her achievements he continued: “When we look back from where Jane was in Dec 2019 to where we are now, her progress has been staggering and not only did she play bass on the track, but she was also learning how to play piano as well, so she also plays that on the track. She has been relentless and driven from the word go.

“I think it just goes to show you that no matter what age you are in life, if you’ve always wanted to do something, and you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.”

Describing his music as very much leaning towards the classic heavy metal sound influenced by the likes of Iron Maiden, Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne, he adds: “But there’s loads of different influences on the album ranging from the likes of Gary Numan, Depeche Mode and Tori Amos. This new track is very much more a mainstream rocker.”

Scott released a previous album in April 2019 entitled a Long way from Sanity which was the culmination of 18 years of home recordings being put together to create a lifetime dream of recording and releasing his own album. It’s available on CD Digipak and also available to stream on all good streaming platforms.

Explaining lockdown was a blessing in disguise for her Jane added: “It’s when everything first came together music-wise for me. Lockdown turned into one of the best times of my life as I’d started learning to play bass with Scott’s invaluable mentoring and had actually had my lyrics published with another collaboration which resulted in five releases on Spotify. I think I manged to turn the whole unprecedented situation into something very positive so had to dig deep as it were to feel the lyrics for Lockdown.”

Have the Coppull duo anything else in the pipeline?

“I have hundreds of songs in my archive and Jane has been writing loads and loads of lyrics. We already have two songs mostly recorded and just need the vocals done on them.”

They will also be holding a gig at Vinyl Tap in Preston on Saturday, November 20.

Scott rates Prince, Devin Townsend and Steven Wilson among his music idols as he says: “They all do/did what I do but on a much grander scale, but essentially they produced their own music and it can be any style they feel like doing at the time.

“That’s what I always wanted to do. Never be stuck with a single band sound. You’ll hear this on the album. The last track it piano and vocals only with a little bit of strings.”

Jane added: “So much music I listen to on a daily basis but probably Tori Amos, Sixx AM and Shinedown.”