'Lock this chancer up': PNE cop jokes about arresting half and half scarf seller ahead of Carabao Cup match against Premier League giants Liverpool
A "chancer" selling half-and-half scarves ahead of PNE's match against Premier League giants Liverpool has been jokingly threatened with arrest.
The one-off scarves, made as mementoes mainly for tourists, have long been seen as a cliched figure of fun by diehard footie fans.
And the officer behind the official police account for PNE games, PC Paul Elliot, couldn't resist a friendly jibe after a picture emerged of the scarves being sold in the city centre - even though the Carabao Cup fourth round crunch match doesn't kick-off until the end of October.
"Whilst I'm down in London can someone from @PrestonPolice @LancsPolDogUnit @LancsPolMounted @LancsTacOps @LancsRoadPolice go & lock this chancer up me," PC Elliot tweeted.
His tweet was liked more than 40 times, while other social media users also had their say.
One said: "I'm not normally one to advocate wanton destruction with fire nor would I deprive a man of the opportunity to make a living BUT those scarves should be incinerated.
"By joke, any PNE fan who buys one of those hideous concoctions needs to have a ruddy good word with themselves."
Another added: "It's Bonfire Night next month. Buy him out and burn the lot."
A third replied: "An abomination."
