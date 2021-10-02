'Lock this chancer up': PNE cop jokes about arresting half and half scarf seller ahead of Carabao Cup match against Premier League giants Liverpool

The one-off scarves, made as mementoes mainly for tourists, have long been seen as a cliched figure of fun by diehard footie fans.

And the officer behind the official police account for PNE games, PC Paul Elliot, couldn't resist a friendly jibe after a picture emerged of the scarves being sold in the city centre - even though the Carabao Cup fourth round crunch match doesn't kick-off until the end of October.

"Whilst I'm down in London can someone from @PrestonPolice @LancsPolDogUnit @LancsPolMounted @LancsTacOps @LancsRoadPolice go & lock this chancer up me," PC Elliot tweeted.

His tweet was liked more than 40 times, while other social media users also had their say.

One said: "I'm not normally one to advocate wanton destruction with fire nor would I deprive a man of the opportunity to make a living BUT those scarves should be incinerated.

"By joke, any PNE fan who buys one of those hideous concoctions needs to have a ruddy good word with themselves."

Another added: "It's Bonfire Night next month. Buy him out and burn the lot."

A third replied: "An abomination."