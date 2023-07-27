News you can trust since 1886
Local schoolchild designs new flowerbed for crematorium

A new flowerbed has been designed at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium courtesy of the artistic talents of pupils at Torrisholme Primary School.
By Stuart CoxContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

The team at the crematorium pride themselves on providing a place of beauty and tranquillity where local families can come to say goodbye and to remember their loved ones that have passed away. Over the years the grounds staff have won a number of prestigious horticultural awards but have now turned to the community to help inspire them.

Jayne Pearce, Business Leader at the crematorium, which is operated by Dignity, explained how the initiative came to bloom: “Engaging with the local the local community helps us to understand what the bereaved want from a crematorium and it’s an important part of what we do. We invited local children from Torrisholme Primary School to take part in a competition to design a new flowerbed within our grounds and the standard of entries was very high.”

Continued Jayne: “After much deliberation the design by 9 year old, Sam Higson was chosen and my colleague, Jon Ashman, has worked hard to make this a reality. It’s a real splash of colour representing a dove of peace in flight and the new flowerbed is already receiving positive comments from our visitors.”

The new flowerbed at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.The new flowerbed at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
The new flowerbed at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
For his efforts, Sam received a prize of a box of art, craft and gardening goodies and the other pupils received sweets.