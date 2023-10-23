Local Lancashire car and van dealerships have life-saving defibrillators fitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since April 2022, Swansway Motor Group have invested £7,500 in the installation of 10 defibrillators at their retailers in Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Staffordshire, and the West Midlands.

In addition to the new defibrillators fitted, Swansway Motor Group have previously installed 12 defibrillators, bringing the total across the group to 22.

This has been an important project for the car dealer group to complete, giving back to the community in the areas they do business is a continuous aim for Swansway Motor Group. The installation of the defibrillators is just one example of this.

Swansway Motor Group Health and Safety Manager Andrew Darlington commented: “We are pleased to have completed the installation of defibrillators across the group. Our hope is that a circumstance never arises where they will need to be used, however, it is safer that the option is there.

“We are keen to make the news known in the areas we operate so that the public is aware of where they can find a defibrillator if they need one.”

Defibrillators should only be used if someone is unresponsive and not breathing normally, if you see someone experiencing cardiac arrest, you should call 999 and immediately start CPR, if possible, send someone else to collect a defibrillator, whilst you continue CPR.

