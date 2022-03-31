Local Charity Afternoon Tea Party raises £1000

Local charity Caritas Care opened its doors at Plungington Community Centre on Saturday, March 26 and invited the local community to join in the fun while enjoying a cuppa and a homemade cake.

The centre welcomed over 100 guests over the course of the afternoon who were treated to cakes, a hot drink, vintage music and a fabulous raffle.

Susan Swarbrick, CEO at Caritas Care said, “It was wonderful to see members of the community, our colleagues and the people we support socialising and having fun. It was a great atmosphere with people of all ages relaxing and enjoying the event”.

Some of the delights on offer at Caritas Care Afternoon Tea

The staff at Caritas Care worked really hard decorating and showing off their excellent baking skills with a fantastic arrangement of cakes.

Caritas Care teamed up with Lancashire Tea, who provided 1100 teabags for the event, Rowland & Hames insurance brokers who contributed £150 to the cost of the event as well as Tom Parker Ltd, Preston who kindly donated £100. Morrisons supermarket provided the luxury hamper as first prize for the raffle.

Becky Pow, Compliance Officer and one of the event organisers said, “ I’m so proud to have been part of an event that has brought people and communities together. The atmosphere was amazing and just what Caritas Care is all about. I’m really looking forward to next year’s event!”