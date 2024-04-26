Living in Preston - 13 things I have noticed about the Lancashire city since moving here

Having moved to Preston from Liverpool, I’ve enjoyed the continuation of city life – these were my first impressions of the city.

By Sam Quine
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:58 BST

Whilst I grew up in Liverpool which is your typical city, beaming with hustle and bustle, Preston has a similar energetic feel just on a smaller scale.

I moved to the Lancashire city just a few months ago when I started working at The Lancashire Post but already feel part of the furniture.

From learning the local history to watching Preston North End flourish in recent months, there’s been plenty for me to enjoy since moving here.

Here are 13 things I have noticed during my first few months as a resident of Preston, Lancashire:

Home to Preston North End, as an avid football fan I’ve loved having another team to support as they go from strength to strength in the championship and their stadium is just a stone's throw away from where I live.

Home to Preston North End, as an avid football fan I’ve loved having another team to support as they go from strength to strength in the championship and their stadium is just a stone's throw away from where I live.

In recent months, I’ve tried to get into running and Avenham Park has become a go to running spot for me.

In recent months, I’ve tried to get into running and Avenham Park has become a go to running spot for me.

With a huge train station as well as well-connected bus route, Preston offers excellent transport to neighbouring towns and cities.

With a huge train station as well as well-connected bus route, Preston offers excellent transport to neighbouring towns and cities.

This was the first place I went out for food when I moved to Preston and I’d say it is hands down the best Greek restaurant in the city.

This was the first place I went out for food when I moved to Preston and I’d say it is hands down the best Greek restaurant in the city.

