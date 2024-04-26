Whilst I grew up in Liverpool which is your typical city, beaming with hustle and bustle, Preston has a similar energetic feel just on a smaller scale.

I moved to the Lancashire city just a few months ago when I started working at The Lancashire Post but already feel part of the furniture.

From learning the local history to watching Preston North End flourish in recent months, there’s been plenty for me to enjoy since moving here.

Here are 13 things I have noticed during my first few months as a resident of Preston, Lancashire:

1 . Deepdale Stadium Home to Preston North End, as an avid football fan I've loved having another team to support as they go from strength to strength in the championship and their stadium is just a stone's throw away from where I live.

2 . Avenham Park In recent months, I've tried to get into running and Avenham Park has become a go to running spot for me.

3 . Transport links With a huge train station as well as well-connected bus route, Preston offers excellent transport to neighbouring towns and cities.