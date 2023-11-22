Liverpool FC Christmas party to feature performance by Lancashire's Alfie Boe and tickets are still available

An annual Christmas party for Liverpool FC fans is set to have a special Lancashire twist this year in the form of legendary singer Alfie Boe.

What is the Liverpool FC Christmas party?

Called the Forever Reds Christmas Lunch, the event is a three-course festive lunch in the company of club greats who have each played their part in the Reds’ history of success.

Taking place on Friday, December 15 at Anfield, it will be attended by more than 25 club legends, including Sir Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, John Barnes and Phil Thompson, as well as fans with tickets.

Blackpool's Alfie Boe will be performing at the Forever Reds Christmas Lunch. Images: Getty

This year’s event will feature a very special guest in the form of Reds fan and singer Alfie Boe, who will perform live. The Blackpool star will join the former players, who will take part in a live Q&A to relive their days of playing for the club.

There will be a raffle and auction prizes including signed LFC merchandise from the current 2023-24 squads as well as special tickets and travel package to see the Reds away in Europe.

Fans will also be able to have photos with Forever Reds and receive a limited-edition LFC keepsake.

Are tickets still availble?

There are still limited spaces available for fans to come and support Liverpool FC’s official former players association and local good causes.

The event is strictly over-18s and tickets are available to purchase here, with different packages available.

Why does Forever Reds host this event?

The creation of Forever Reds has been driven by the club’s desire to ensure former players always feel part of the LFC family – providing support, involving them in important work in the local community, and keeping them informed of new developments.