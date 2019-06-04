Live broadcast from Preston church

A Lancashire church is preparing to share the Gospel message with many more people than usual as it welcomes the BBC and the Bishop of Lancaster for a live Sunday morning broadcast this Pentecost Sunday.

St Cuthbert’s Fulwood in Preston, a vibrant and modern worshipping community of all ages, could find itself welcoming up to a million more people as its service goes out live on BBC One from 11am on Sunday June 9.

Pentecost (sometimes called Whit Sunday) is the Christian festival which celebrates the coming of the Holy Spirit, in the form of ‘tongues of fire’, on the disciples of Jesus Christ after his Ascension.

That Sunday is also the final day of the national, international and ecumenical ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ event - 10 days of prayer, spearheaded by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The Church of England in Lancashire strongly supports Thy Kingdom Come and the Pentecost Service at St Cuthbert’s will reflect the prayer initiative; prior to the closing ‘beacon event’ for the whole County later in the day at Blackburn Cathedral.

The Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster, will preside at the service